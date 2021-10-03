Figure skating Gabriela Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron presented programs for the season 2021-2022, Papadakis Cizeron rhythm dance video, Papadakis Cizeron free dance video, figure skating prediction for the 2022 Olympics – October 3, 2021

Gabrielu Papadakis and Guillaume Sizeron we have not seen for a year and a half. The last time they performed at the European Championship 2020, where they lost to a dance couple from Russia – Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov…

During a covid season, the Russians won the world championship, and the public seemed to start calling them the leaders of world ice dancing. Only in these one and a half years the French have done a tremendous job and entered the Olympic season with a colossal advantage.

At the internal tournament “Master’s de Patinage” Papadakis and Sizeron presented their new programs.

For the rhythmic dance they received 93.79 points, recall that the previous record – 90.03 also belongs to this pair. These 93.79 will not be counted, the status of the tournament is not the same. But it was something with something. The French are strikingly different from everyone we saw in the new season. For him, the skaters took “Made to love” and “You & I” by John Legend. After the orgy that Russian couples presented, it seems that Gabriela and Guillaume are skating a completely different pattern. The dance is attractive, sexy, but not vulgar. Even inside the style of “street dancing” Papadakis / Sizeron look organic, with a change of rhythm, they brought their trademark sensual lyrical charm. Already at the beginning of the season, the French roll with incredible speed, all elements in the choreography are synchronous and perfected to automatism.

In an arbitrary dance, Papadakis / Sizeron seemed to have decided to answer everyone who said that they did not develop in the elements, but skated the same thing. Absolutely new supports, including high supports (for the absence of which the couple was often reproached), unusual positions in the spins and completely individual choreography. “Elegy” by Gabriel Fauré initially seemed like a typical French choice, which did not add any points to the impression. As a result, already at the start of the season, we got an absolutely polished, truly innovative dance. The choreographic track has a little overlap with rhythmic dance, skaters use similar plastic to convey images. True, the choice of costumes remains unclear, especially for the French, who are fans of minimalism.

On the second day of the competition, Gabriela and Guillaume again unofficially broke their own world record, the marks for the free were 137.31 points, this is a world record of 136.58. It is logical that the record for the amount was also broken – 231.10 (226.61 – the current rivers). The rentals of multiple world champions left a sense of their leadership and domination.

The anticipation of this couple on ice really made me believe that Sinitsina and Katsalapov are the best in modern ice dancing. Only after one internal start, the French were able to prove that this was not the case. While our couples (and all skaters in general) are afraid to experiment in the Olympic season, these athletes show programs with new elements for them, appear in a new style.

There is no doubt that Papadakis and Sizeron deserve Olympic gold more than others. Seven years ago, they burst into the top of the world figure skating, they became innovators in ice dancing and still have not achieved the highest award. The programs presented by the athletes must go gold. It is simply impossible in another way. With all due respect to our world champions.