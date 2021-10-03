Filming has passed. Tom Cruise’s love for Hayley Attwell faded

Less than a year later, Tom Cruise’s romance with his colleague Hayley Attwell ended. Hollywood and British screen stars, with a 20-year age difference, delighted fans with their romance during the filming of the last part of the Ethan Hunt franchise. Their relationship developed against the backdrop of constantly postponed filming due to the pandemic. The film crew of the American adventure action movie Mission: Impossible 7 was an unwitting witness to both a stormy set-up and a chill in the relationship of the couple, who apparently decided to stay. “just friends “…

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell attend Day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships July 10, 2021 in London, England

The relationship with 39-year-old Hayley was the longest since the breakup of Tom Cruise from his wife, Katie Holmes, in 2012. Rumor has it that Cruz was even going to move to a new lover in the UK. True, on the set in Foggy Albion, a BMW worth under 100,000 pounds was stolen from him, with his personal luggage inside. We wrote about this embarrassment, when the car was found already without some of the actor’s things, and he was furious with what had happened. The thieves then successfully scanned the data from the keychain of the actor’s car. The car was soon returned, but judging by the indignation of Tom Cruise, something clearly remained behind the scenes.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell on the set of Mission Impossible 7 on November 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy

The premiere of the tape, which united, albeit temporarily, the actors is scheduled for September 2022. The seventh film in the franchise will bring together the beloved actors Ving Rhames, Henry Cerny and Simon Pegg. By the way, nothing is really known about the role of Hayley Atwell in the film. Another curious fact is that with each re-release the picture receives more and more complacent reviews, which indicates that a circle of loyal fans and viewers of the “series” has long been formed. This means that Eaton Hunt has a chance for immortality in the image and likeness of James Bond, especially since Tom Cruise is still in great shape.

Tom Cruise at Day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships July 10, 2021 in London, England

