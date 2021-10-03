Find out who Vera Brezhneva and Hugh Jackman worked for before popularity

Most artists or actors have bitter experiences before becoming popular. They worked hard to become famous. And this work was not always enjoyable.

Instagram account told about the history of stars to popularity

For example, Garik Martirosyan is a neuropathologist by training. After graduating from university, he worked in a medical institution for three years. However, after meeting KVN, he left work.

Channing Tatum was a stripper before acting. By the way, these skills were useful to him during the filming of the film.

Popular articles now show more

Vera Brezhneva comes from a large family that has never lived in abundance. Therefore, Vera was forced after her studies to work as a dishwasher in a restaurant, or earn extra money as a nanny.

Renata Litvinova from a family of doctors. She worked as a nanny in a hospital and a nursing home.

George Clooney did poorly at university. Therefore, after leaving the training he went to conquer Hollywood. There he worked part-time in mosovki and filming in advertising. He also worked as a shoe salesman.

Pasha Volya has a philological education. He worked as a DJ. And before he got a job on television, he worked part-time at a construction site as a foreman.

Megan Fox worked part-time as a fruit cocktail seller in a life-size puppet costume.

Hugh Jackman began his acting career as a clown on children’s parties.

Recall “Both Laughter and Sin”: Anna Trincher and Jerry Heil forgot about all the grievances for a joint performance

Also, Know.ia wrote Battle of generations in the kitchen Masterchef: Jerry Heil and Dima Kadnay will fight against Natalia Mogilevskaya and Pavel Zibrov