Fintech with investments by DiCaprio and Downey Jr. thinks about IPO :: News :: RBC Investments

Fintech company Aspiration with investments by Robert Downey Jr., Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom may go public in 2021. According to Bloomberg, citing sources, fintech intends to go public through a traditional IPO or in another way.

Among those who have invested in the project in addition to Hollywood actors are investment bank Allen & Co and co-founder of eBay Jeff Skoll. In total, according to Crunchbase, Aspiration has 41 investors, and the total amount of funds raised is $ 250 million.

At the moment, Aspiration is discussing the placement with banks, the newspaper notes.

The company, which was founded by Andrey Cherny and Joseph Sunberg in 2013, operates in the market of socially responsible, or ESG-investing (Environmental, Social, Governance). The funds held by the company will never go towards funding projects related to fossil fuels, firearms, or politics, Aspiration notes.

The company offers financial products to support the planet’s environmental wellbeing. In March, Aspiration unveiled a credit card that will lower its owner’s carbon footprint. Each time a user pays for a purchase with a card, Aspiration partners plant one tree. You can track your progress in reducing your own carbon footprint in the company’s app.

According to the company’s own data, over the past year the number of its clients has doubled, exceeding 4 million.

On Monday, May 24, Aspiration announced the introduction of a minimum wage of $ 25 per hour, higher than the largest US banks, Bloomberg notes. Bank of America said that the minimum wage in the bank will increase to this level only by 2025.