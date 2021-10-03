Forbes named the richest actress in the world | News | News

Forbes magazine named the American Reese Witherspoon, known for the films “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde”, the richest actress in the world. The publication reported this on Monday, August 2.

According to the magazine, the actress is worth $ 400 million. Earlier, Witherspoon sold Hello Sunshine for almost $ 900 million. The deal brought the actress $ 120 million (after taxes). The studio was engaged in the production of projects “And fires are smoldering everywhere”, “Big little lie” and “Gone”.

The buyer was a company that former Disney top managers are creating with money from one of the world’s largest investment funds, Blackstone.

Witherspoon and her partners plan to stay at the helm of Hello Sunshine and get a stake in the company, the magazine writes.

In addition, the actress remains one of the highest paid stars in the film industry, earning at least $ 1 million per episode. She also acts as a producer and receives large royalties for filming advertising for Crate & Barrel, which distributes furniture and interior items.

