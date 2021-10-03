Franz Toast: Gasly can be as fast as Max

Pierre Gasly is capable of performing at the level of Max Verstappen, and it is possible that someday he will return to Red Bull Racing, says Franz Toast, head of the AlphaTauri team, for which the French racer is playing.

In the middle of the 2019 season, Gasly was transferred from the “senior team” to Toro Rosso, as his results left much to be desired, and he was very inferior to his team-mate. But in the team from Faenza, he acts more and more confidently, gaining experience, going through the necessary hardening and now showing quite stable results.

“Gasli can be as fast as Verstappen, but technically Max is the leading rider of this team,” Toast said in an interview with German TV channel Sport1. – In other words, he sets the tone in the process of modernizing the car, and everything is done exactly the way he wants. Therefore, the second rider may have difficulties.

I don’t want to go into details, but Max has a unique racing flair, thanks to which he manages to be very effective in braking – this manifests itself from the point of braking to the point at which he begins to turn the steering wheel, and then goes to the apex. Other drivers, because they have a different style of piloting, do not manage to find a common language with the car as well, while Verstappen does it naturally. “

Pierre Gasly has repeatedly hinted that he would like to return to Red Bull Racing, and when the contract with Sergio Perez was extended, he did not hide some disappointment. In 2022, he will continue to race for AlphaTauri, but Toast believes that his rider will still have the opportunity to get a “promotion”.

“Gasli feels at home here,” the Austrian stressed. – We also strive to fulfill any of his wishes. We communicate with him a lot, he is still young, and he has time, so everything is going well. “