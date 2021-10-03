From Yakovlev to DiCaprio: 12 actors who played twins on the silver screen

The story about brothers / sisters separated in childhood is one of the most popular, and even if they turn out to be twins, this opens up tempting opportunities to play both roles for the same actor, creating two dissimilar images on the movie screen. Here are 12 talented artists who have brilliantly played their own twins, clones, and doubles in films.

Jean-Claude Van Damme – Double Impact 1991

The role of the twins Chad and Alex Wagner in the action movie “Double Impact” became, perhaps, the most popular in Van Damme’s career. Another twins separated at birth, another reunion many years later and a very difficult grinding in of completely dissimilar brothers in character. True, it got mainly to their enemies.

Lindsay Lohan – The Parent Trap 1998

At that time, still very young, charming actress played Holly Parker and Annie James, two twins who were separated a long time ago, but they met anyway. But few are familiar with her more adult and darker work in the psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me, in which she plays two very different versions of a girl named Aubrey Fleming.

Yuri Yakovlev – Ivan Vasilievich changes his profession (1973)

The legendary Soviet actor brilliantly embodied two roles at once in Gaidai’s comedy And Van Vasilyevich Changes His Profession: Tsar Ivan the Terrible and Ivan Vasilyevich Bunshu, the manager of the house.

Armie Hammer – The Social Network (2010)

Armie Hammer became really noticeable in Hollywood precisely after the role of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in David Fincher’s film “The Social Network”, which tells the story of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerbeg. Fincher really wanted to pick up twin actors, but when he was not given the casting, he simply combined the face of Armie Hammer and the body of Joshua Pence to show the second brother in the frame.

Marion Cotillard – Pretty Little Things (2001)

Marion Cotillard also managed to try on the image of twins. In the French adaptation of the novel of the same name, she plays the sisters Marie and Lucy. Identical in face, but completely different in character.

Nicolas Cage – Adaptation (2002)

Sometimes it seems that Nicolas Cage managed to play everywhere. In the film Adaptation, he played Charlie and Donald Kaufman. The best thing about this whole situation is that the real Charlie and Donald Kaufman are the scriptwriters of this picture. And the most annoying thing is that although Cage and the Kaufmans were nominated for the Oscar, they never received the coveted statuette …

Tom Hardy – Legend (2015)

The story of the gangster twins Reji and Ronnie Kray, iconic figures of the British underworld of the 1960s who terrified all of London. And if one Tom Hardy in the film is already great, then two Tom Hardy is a guarantor of quality! Reji is strong, intelligent, reasonable, he has a plan for how to handle all their illegal affairs with his brother. And Ronnie is a troublemaker, a violent schizophrenic on pills and an active homosexual. It is explosive and unpredictable …

Antonio Banderas – Two is too / Two Much (1995)

Strictly speaking, Banderas plays one role in this picture – the rogue playboy Art, who decides to improve his financial situation by marrying a rich girl. But the girl has a sister, and Art decides that there is only one way to win her heart – to become a different person! A completely different, for example, twin brother Bart! The only problem is that the sisters live in the same house…. A remake of the 1984 French comedy, in which Pierre Richard did a similar trick.

Paul Dano – Oil (And There Will Be Blood) 2007

One of the best actors of his generation, Paul Dano, brilliantly performed two roles of twins, Paul and Eli Sunday, dissimilar in character and attitude. In an interview, the actor admitted that he was initially chosen only for the small role of Eli’s brother. And the role of Eli was to be played by another. But after filming began, and Dano starred in his only scene, the director decided to replace the actor playing the role of Eli with him. To do this, he had to make the brothers twins. Paul had only four days to get ready for his new role.

Jeremy Irons – Dead Ringers (1988)

In the complex, dark creation of director David Cronenberg, the twin brothers are doctors in love with one patient. They do not follow ethics too much, and therefore the patient, of course, not knowing about anything, begins to meet with both. Pepper and salt to the film is given by the fact that the brothers are gynecologists.

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

It’s funny to talk about it, but Leonardo DiCaprio, who played two roles at once in the film “The Man in the Iron Mask”, relied on the free film adaptation of Dumas, and not previously filmed “Titanic”: Louis XIV and his twin brother Philippe, the mysterious prisoner of the Bastille , because of which the turmoil begins. But “The Man in the Iron Mask” was a resounding failure, but “Titanic”, on the contrary, saved DiCaprio’s career and turned him into a mega-star.

Jackie Chan – Twin Dragons (1991)

In the comedy action movie “Dragon Twins,” Jackie Chan brilliantly played the roles of twin brothers, separated at birth: pianist John Ma and street fighter nicknamed Boomer.