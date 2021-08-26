Gaga, Streep and other artists who pride themselves on their unconventional looks – Stars

These stars had a difficult time at the very beginning of their careers. Maria Blavatskaya 26 August 2021 19:28

Lady Gaga instagram.com/ladygaga/

Modernity demands ideal images from the stars, on which dozens of stylists are working at every event. However, there are celebrities who cannot boast of ideal facial features or figure, and nevertheless they are adored by millions, not giving a damn about the “non-format”. We will tell you about the brightest, but non-standard stars.

Meryl Streep

The talented actress went to success for a long time, while Streep relied on her performance and talent, her appearance was never her trump card. Sometime at the very beginning of her career, Streep heard not the most pleasant things about herself at the auditions, and nevertheless, today directors are lining up to invite Meryl to her picture. The actress is incredibly elegant, which allows her to get the roles of strong and confident women, such as her character from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The sister of Hollywood handsome Jake Gyllenhaal has long been considered one of the highest paid actresses, while Maggie is not included in the rating of real Hollywood beauties. The specific appearance does not prevent the actress from acting in the highest-grossing films and earning the respect of cult directors like Christopher Nolan.

Lady Gaga

The singer and actress at one time caused a real shock with every appearance, it was not for nothing that the fans called the girl “the mother of monsters”. Today Gaga has chosen a more restrained style, trying to emphasize elegance, but too large facial features do not allow the girl to receive a new title from the public – “one of the main beauties in the world of music.” However, the artist herself is somewhat not embarrassed by the absence of her name in such a list, because she has probably achieved everything that a professional artist can wish for.