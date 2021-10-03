Hamilton: I have a unique relationship with Bottas

In Sochi, Lewis Hamilton won the jubilee, hundredth victory in his career in Formula 1 and after fifteen stages is leading in the individual standings, albeit with a very small advantage.

Valtteri Bottas, his Mercedes partner, is still in third place, and for the Finn this is the last season in the championship team – from next year he will play for Alfa Romeo, where he will replace Kimi Raikkonen. And the place of Bottas will be taken by the promising and thirsty for victories, George Russell.

It is possible that Lewis will remember more than once how comfortable he was working with Valtteri, since the young Briton does not hide his ambitions. Bottas also still assures that he dreams of a champion title, but in Mercedes he played the role of the second violin and clearly followed the team’s instructions, even if he did not want to do it at all – let’s remember at least the 2018 Russian Grand Prix.

In general, Hamilton would only be glad if Valtteri remained his partner, but the team pursues its own strategic interests, so the Finn must give way to the promising Russell.

“We are competing in a championship in which we are trying to win in two different standings. We are both fighting for the title, but also our job is to ensure that the team won the constructors’ championship, so we must work together, – Hamilton commented in an interview with Sky Italia. – This is the first time I have such a partner with whom I can communicate and interact normally. “I tried such and such settings, and the machine behaved in such and such a way…” – we do not hide anything from each other, we try to help each other in order to achieve the maximum possible results. This is a unique relationship, with other riders I have never had anything like it.

Valtteri is a wonderful person, outside the track we also communicate quite like a gentleman … “