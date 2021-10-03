Harry Potter star Tom Felton is urgently hospitalized

It became known that the star of the movie “Harry Potter”, Tom Felton passed out while on the golf course. Doctors urgently hospitalized him to find out what happened to him.

Writes about this Western edition of the BBC.

The fact is that the man who played the character of Draco Malfoy in the films about the wizard was playing golf. Suddenly, he suddenly became ill and had to be hospitalized. By the way, the actor is 34 years old.

It happened in the state of Wisconsin, in the United States of America. Stars from different countries fought there for the Ryder Cup.

Tom Felton was there from Europe, as well as the Finnish hockey player Teemu Selanne. But for the American side was the hockey player Mike Erzion, as well as the skater Dan Jansen.

At one point, right during the game, the man turned pale and fell on the lawn. He was immediately helped and revived. He looked so broken that he could not move on his own.

They put him on a stretcher and began to carry him off the field. Further information appeared about his hospitalization, but no further details about the condition of Tom Felton were received.

It is hoped that there is nothing serious there, and very soon the actor will be at home, or he will go to play golf again.

Recall that Tom Felton became popular thanks to his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Mostly, he was a negative character, but that did not stop him from gaining the love of the audience because of his appearance.

