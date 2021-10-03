HC “Sochi” lost in the first match under the leadership of Andrey Nazarov to Minsk “Dynamo”

HC “Sochi” in the debut match of head coach Andrei Nazarov lost at home to Minsk “Dynamo” with a score of 3: 7 (1: 1, 1: 3, 1: 3). The meeting took place at the Bolshoi stadium.

The score was opened in the 10th minute by the guests’ forward Roman Gorbunov, assistants – Adam Almqvist and Kirill Voronin. In the last minute of the first period, the majority restored equality Janis Jaks, the authors of the assist are Ivan Mishchenko and Kirill Petkov.

In the 22nd minute, Craig Woodcroft’s team took the lead Vladimir Alistrov, he was assisted by Anton Lindholm and Tyler Graovac. A minute later, the forward equalized again Nikita Tochitsky, an assist pass was given by Mishchenko and Yaks.

In the 29th minute, Dynamo took the lead thanks to the efforts of the Swedish defender Lucas Bengtsson, Taylor Beck and Graovac – co-authors of the scoring attack. At the 37th minute, he increased the gap in the score Mario Kemppe, Suvorov and Sapego chalked up the scoring points.

In the fourth minute of the third period, the fifth goal was sent to Magnus Hellberg’s goal Pavel Varfolomeev, assistants – Voronin and Lindholm. In the 48th minute of the match, Tochitskiy scored the third goal for Sochi with a double.

You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL. The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC.

Two minutes later, in a five-on-three situation, Kempé scored, this puck became his second in the game. The assistants are Bengtsson and Beck.

At the last minute of the meeting, Varfolomeev scored the final goal in the game in the majority, who also scored a double.

Sochi suffered a fifth defeat in a row, continuing to occupy the last place in the Western Conference table, the Minskers won their third victory in a row, gaining 15 points after 12 matches.

In the next game, Sochi will face Salavat Yulaev at home (Tuesday, October 5). Dynamo will play against Ak Bars on the same day.