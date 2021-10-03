Hollywood lawyer commented on Jolie and Pitt’s custody dispute: “It will cost them millions.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The child custody trial between 46-year-old Angelina Jolie and 57-year-old Brad Pitt already lays claim to being the longest-running star dispute.

Last week, Jolie won and secured the removal of Judge John Uderkirk, who was in charge of their case. The California Court of Appeals ruled, finding that the judge had failed in his ethical duty by hiding his current cases, in which Pitt’s lawyers were involved. Uderkirk himself had previously argued that the Maleficent star had clearly failed to prove any bias on his part.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

But it seems that it is not worth expecting that the proceedings will end with this victory for Angelina. Famous lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, who represented such celebrities as Kevin Federline, Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul, commented on the situation to Us Weekly.

The influential Hollywood lawyer estimates that Jolie and Pitt have already spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions” on litigation. And these expenses can only increase if they start over. And such a development of events cannot be ruled out.

There is nothing more expensive than contested custody. I’m sure both can afford to continue litigation, which is not a reason for this, but spending probably won’t be an important factor for either of them given their wealth.

– said the lawyer.

The court ruling means that the current guardianship order can be canceled and the trial will begin anew.

In May, Uderkirk granted Pitt the right to joint custody of his and Jolie’s children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. However, Kaplan admits that this development is not an instant win for Angelina.

She still has a hard battle

– the expert on legal issues considers.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with children Angelina Jolie with children

Kaplan’s assumption is also confirmed by the reaction of Pitt and his lawyers to the removal of the judge – this event did not shock them at all.

The decision of the Court of Appeal was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts have not changed. There is a wealth of factual evidence that has allowed the judge and many of the experts who testified to come to a clear conclusion about what is in the best interests of the children. We will continue to do what is legally necessary and act on the basis of detailed conclusions about what is best for children,

– said earlier a spokesman for Pitt.