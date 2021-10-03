Hong Kong authorities allowed Nicole Kidman not to self-isolate

The Hong Kong government allowed Nicole Kidman, who flew into the country, not to comply with the self-isolation regime. The actress, who flew to the shooting, was made an exception to perform “assigned professional work.” About it informs Associated Press.

People arriving in Hong Kong from overseas must self-isolate for 7-21 days in special hotels. This requirement applies to both foreigners and local residents. However, authorities believed that the involvement of Kidman, other actors and crew in the work on the Amazon streaming service Expats would support the Hong Kong economy and contribute to its development.

How notes Reuters, many citizens are outraged by this government decision. In social networks, users note that due to strict anti-coronavirus measures, they have been unable to visit relatives and travel abroad for almost two years.

Earlier, the Hong Kong authorities included 15 countries, including the United States, France and Spain, in the list of states with a high risk of coronavirus infection. Only vaccinated people will be able to come to Hong Kong from these countries. Because of this, many people had to buy, change or return tickets, as well as book hotels for self-isolation for 21 days.