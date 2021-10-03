how did Travis Scott do it this time?

It seems that by his behavior, Travis is at risk of ruining his relationship with Kylie Jenner again. So, the other day passers-by witnessed the artist’s dangerous ride. According to the sources of Us Weekly, Scott, apparently, was late to pick up his daughter from the kindergarten, so he reckoned on the road and almost doubled the speed limit.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: @kyliejenner)

Travis’s dangerous ride didn’t end there. Moreover, he continued extreme with his daughter from Kylie Jenner, Stormi. According to eyewitnesses, he “took the girl in tow and stepped on the gas, wagging the back of the car,” violating all kinds of traffic rules.

Kylie Jenner and Stormy (Instagram: @kyliejenner)

After a while, there were reports in the press that the rapper was thus trying to keep up with the annoying paparazzi, but Travis’ representatives could not officially confirm this information. This is reported by HollywoodLife.

We will remind, not so long ago it became known that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were reunited. Western media wrote that the stars, despite the artist’s betrayal, found a way out for their daughter and are now in an open relationship (each of them continues to meet with other people in parallel).