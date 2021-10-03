how Papadakis and Sizeron shocked everyone at their first tournament in the Olympic season – RT in Russian

French skaters Gabriela Papadakis and Guillaume Sizeron took to the competition ice for the first time in almost two years. They took part in the Epinal Masters and showed their programs for the Olympic Games. In both rentals, the four-time world champions scored points exceeding world records. Will this duo become the undisputed favorite again or other couples, including Russian ones, have a chance to win – in the RT material.

Four-time world champions in ice dancing Gabriela Papadakis and Guillaume Sizeron opened the Olympic season on Friday with a performance at Epinal at the Masters tournament and immediately set unofficial world records, gaining 93.79 points for rhythmic dance and 137.31 for free dance. Thus, the skaters, who have lost the titles of the reigning champions of Europe and the world in the last two seasons, made it clear the seriousness of their Olympic intentions.

For the performance of rhythm dance and the interpretation of music, Papadakis and Sizeron virtually unanimously received the highest score from the judges. The same thing happened on Saturday in free skating. The ten, received by the couple in two programs, a total of 28, and the question involuntarily arose: what then should be expected from the four-time world champions when both dances are really rolled out and polished? Will any other duo, including the reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, be able to fight on equal terms with the French at the Beijing Olympics? Or will the old reality return to ice dancing, in which Papadakis and Sizeron for many years clearly stood apart?

It is clear that the tournament in Epinal is hardly worth taking very seriously: the concept of home refereeing, as loyal as possible to those who will be the leader of the season, has not been canceled in figure skating. The exorbitant sums of points received by Gabriela and Guillaume from the panel of five referees are just an unofficial result, and it is not at all a fact that the skaters will be able to surpass it at international competitions. The pair’s personal records are currently 90.03 and 136.58 points, and they are quite comparable with the results that Sinitsina and Katsalapov showed in the rhythmic (88.73) and free (133.02) programs during the last two seasons.

In my opinion, one should speak about something else. The fact that Papadakis and Sizeron, returning to the competitive ice after almost two years of pause, still intend to play in their own league, without looking around.

In January 2020, when the Russian duo beat the five-time European champions for the first time in their career in the continental championship (the difference was 0.14 points), I wrote in my report: “Why did the French lose? Perhaps they just calmed down too much: when over the years everyone around you says that you have no equal, you really want to believe in this and the feeling of danger is greatly dulled. But that’s why Gabriela and Guillaume can now be really dangerous … “

A similar precedent has already happened in the careers of Papadakis and Sizeron. In 2018, they lost the Olympic battle for gold to Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, winning their free dance. During a short performance, Gabriela then unbuttoned the closure of her dress, this knocked down the rhythm and cost the duo those very tenths of a point, which in the end were not enough to win. A month later, the French won the World Cup in Milan with new records, thus showing that the defeat at the Games was, albeit a most offensive, but accidental failure.

A rematch in the confrontation with Sinitsina and Katsalapov could have taken place at the 2020 world championship in Montreal, but those competitions were canceled due to the pandemic. For the same reason, Gabriela and Guillaume missed the whole next season, and, perhaps, only now, according to the estimates of the meaningless tournament in Epinal, it became clear to what extent the judges, and the audience, too, yearned for the pair’s skating.

Is the level of marks given by the French judges fair? If this happened for the first time in the careers of Papadakis and Sizeron, perhaps one could doubt it. But this has already happened: in Pyeongchang, the duo received 19 maximum marks for performing a short dance and 27 for a free dance. And even then, of course, it seemed that no one would be able to rise even higher in the art of dancing.

Will Gaby and Guillaume be able to refute this view again? It seems that yes. If their performance in a tiny, even by French standards, Epinal on an old, dark and well-worn city skating rink made such a powerful impression, then what will happen when the skaters are at their peak on the big ice with full lighting and full stands?

In 2018, when the French became world champions for the third time, winning in Milan, their coach Patrice Lozon said: “They are able to bring the efficiency of their performances to 98-99%. And in an arbitrary dance, they can get close to the maximum figure. This, in my opinion, should excite the public much more than the information that this or that couple has once again surpassed the world record … “

In December of the same year, when Sinitsina and Katsalapov first broke into the podium of the Grand Prix finals, becoming the second (Papadakis and Sizeron did not perform in that tournament), the duo coach Alexander Zhulin noted that the gap between his athletes and the leaders of the world ranking was clearly beginning to decrease. and added:

“I think the fact that the skating of the French, which I myself have always adored, is starting to become boring, played a role. It is clear that I can only speak for myself, but sometimes I catch myself thinking that I have been watching the same dance for several years. It seems to me that Gabriele and Guillaume are starting to go negative. “

It is interesting that in their then free dance Sinitsina and Katsalapov actively used the already established style of Papadakis and Sizeron. Moreover, Zhulin himself admitted that he put the Air Bach skaters in combination with Fritz Chrysler’s Punyani just in order to show that his pair is capable of skating in the same vein as the world champions, and they do it almost as well.

In the same interview, the coach voiced one of the main, in his opinion, components of success, saying: “Remember the pair Lyudmila Belousova – Oleg Protopopov? You can treat them as you like, but they never looked around at all, skated only for each other. It was quite obvious that they deeply did not care what the judges, the audience thought of them – and that was the magic. “

If we draw a parallel between Papadakis – Sizeron and one of the most prominent figure skaters of the past, the association with a couple of two-time Olympic champions in pair skating suggests itself. But it, as it seems to me, consists not only in complete immersion in each other, but above all in the ideal geometric alignment of all the lines and bends of the body, which, in fact, creates a powerful impression of the absolute unity of the two partners on the ice. It was the geometry of skating that Protopopov always put above all, and in fact it is quite tragic that the great couple achieved perfection in this regard after the end of their sports career, when they continued to skate for the sake of skating, and not for the sake of the result.

The skaters managed to combine their geometry, on which Gabriela and Guillaume, by their own admission, began to work with a specially hired choreographer after the Games in Korea, with a powerful desire to always be the first. And with a unique, instantly recognizable plastic.

If you type in the search engine the phrase “Outstanding ballet performers”, the first link will probably contain the name of Maya Plisetskaya. The plasticity of Papadakis and Sizeron so noticeably echoes the “Bolero”, once staged for the Russian ballerina by the great choreographer Maurice Bejart, that involuntarily the question arises: was not this sample, starting to work with French dancers, Roman Agenauer, a great admirer of classical ballet, had before his eyes? If so, then here it is, the recipe for success: to combine all the most progressive that has ever existed both on the ice and on the ballet stage. And find performers.

Does everything written mean that at the main start of their whole life Papadakis and Sizeron will be out of reach? Not at all. In general, it is much more difficult for them than for the rest. As the Olympic champion of Salt Lake City in pair skating Anton Sikharulidze once remarked, when you see a person on the top step of the podium, you can always track which way he was going. Accordingly, you understand what you have to do yourself in order to be there. It is always easier for those who are below: they are guided by the leaders, follow them, and most importantly, they always have somewhere to go. But when you go to the peak, in front of you is the open ocean, space. Where to go? Which direction to choose? If in this state, being at the pinnacle of possibilities, a person manages to take at least a tiny step forward – this is already a breakthrough, already a victory.

As for the Olympic Games, these competitions are generally rarely predictable: they are won by the one who is able to seize his chance more tightly at the only necessary and rather fleeting moment. It’s just that an injury or illness stands on someone’s path to victory, and someone’s dress buckle flies off …