How Star Wars and Marvel were created

https://tj.sputniknews.ru/20210916/dzhama-dzhurabaev-intervu-1042311849.html

Star Wars and Marvel: how an artist from Dushanbe painted the world for Hollywood

Star Wars and Marvel: how an artist from Dushanbe painted the world for Hollywood

A simple guy from Tajikistan, Jama Jurabaev has lived in London for many years and works in the world’s coolest projects in the concept art industry.

DUSHANBE, 16 Sep – Sputnik. Dushanbe-born concept artist Jama Jurabaev told 2×2.media how he created heroes and imaginary worlds for Steven Spielberg and Marvel projects. Tajik-born Jama Jurabaev has lived in England for over 10 years and works as a concept artist and designer in London. But before getting there, Jama went a long way. When asked how the nature of Tajikistan influenced the creativity and creation of unusual characters, Jurabaev answered unequivocally. “We have a very mountainous republic, so if there were projects where it was necessary to draw mountains, I did it with closed eyes. There was a lot of rocky terrain in “Mandalorian”, for example. I directly see how many moments I transferred from what I saw in my homeland, “- said Jama. Dzhurabaev shared that all the pictures from childhood were created he has a unique background, which is not the case for an artist who lived, for example, in Los Angeles. “He did not see the things that I saw. Therefore, I turn my experience in a positive direction,” Jama notes when he says that he copied from the abandoned buildings and filthy fences of the 90s of the scene with a post-apocalypse already for Hollywood. Dzhama Dzhurabaev also remembered what it was like to work on Ready Player One with cult director Steven Spielberg, and how it was not possible to bring ideas to life the first time. And also Jurabaev told why he was forced to leave his homeland and move permanently to another country. “I wanted to be surrounded by people who can do more than me. This is the only way you grow. And getting into such a studio, you have the opportunity to learn from experienced artists,” he said. Despite this, Jama flies to Tajikistan to visit my big family. “I love my country, this is my homeland, but now I have been living in England for over ten years, and at some point it will also become my homeland. And each open horizon presents new opportunities, you grow as a person and as artist “, – concluded Jama Jurabaev. Dossier Jama Jurabaev created the imaginary worlds of the Star Wars and Marvel universes, worked on the films Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kong: Skull Island, Jurassic World – 2, the space western series The Mandalorian. He designed Will Smith’s Genie for Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, as well as several of the protagonists in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. Since 2011 he has been living in England and working for LucasFilm as a concept artist.

