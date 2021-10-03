How Steven Spielberg overcame dyslexia to become one of Hollywood’s most iconic directors

At school, I learned to read two years later than all my peers. I went through all the humiliations: I was ashamed both in class, when I had to get up and read a page from a textbook, and at breaks, when my classmates teased and humiliated me. Children can be very violent, especially in elementary school, when they don’t yet know how to put themselves in the shoes of others. At the same time, I managed to make friends – but exclusively from my social circle of “renegades”. My friends did not know how to play football and baseball, but they were necessarily handicapped physically or mentally. Several people were dyslexic, as I understand it now. But then, in the 1950s, no one knew the term, and teachers, worried about my academic performance, came to the conclusion that I was simply not studying hard enough, that I was lazy.

However, I never felt like a victim. I was an outcast, but I found salvation in the movies. My father gave me an 8mm camera, and I practically never parted with it, shooting movies: horror, westerns – using my friends and relatives as actors. There were no ideas in these films – I just copied what I saw in the theaters. But, being an outsider in life, in the process of making films, I got rid of feelings of guilt and inferiority.

I was diagnosed with dyslexia only recently, when I was already 61 years old. It is a pity that this did not happen earlier. I still read scripts very slowly: the amount of text that the average person reads in 1 hour and 10 minutes takes me 2 hours and 45 minutes. But if I knew that there are many of us, it would be much easier for me to bear this burden, which in fact was not my burden.