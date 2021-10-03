How the most beautiful actors have changed in 20 years. Photo

At the end of the last century and the beginning of the 2000s, these guys were at the peak of their popularity. Each film with them promised success and a multimillion-dollar box office for directors.

The fame of the actors does not subside even now. But we all remembered them young and did not even pay attention to how they have changed over 20 years. OBOZREVATEL decided to see how Leonardo DiCaprio, John Travolta and other Hollywood beauties look now.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio, 46 ​​years old

Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the 1997 film Titanic. After this, offers of filming in Hollywood fell on his head one after another. The actor starred in the early 2000s in such films as “The Beach” (2000), “Gangs of New York” (2002), “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), “Aviator” (2004), “The Departed” (2006) and many others.

Now Leo is waiting for the premiere of the comedy “Don’t Look Up”, in which he appeared along with Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

2. John Travolta, 67

Popularity brought John Travolta the main role in the film “Pulp Fiction” in 1994. After that, the actor often starred in action films and thrillers. The most famous and beloved films with his participation are “Password” Swordfish “,” Base “Clayton”, “The Punisher”, “From Paris with Love” and others.

After the death of his son in 2016, and then his wife in 2020, Travolta came to his senses for a long time, gained excess weight, went bald and changed beyond recognition. But by today he pulled himself together and brought the body into shape.

3. Jim Carrey, 59

Success came to former factory security guard Jim Carrey after the 1994 comedy “The Mask” was released. He became a successful actor and comedian, made millions and everything would be fine if not for his personal life.

The actor’s two marriages ended in divorce. Beloved Carrie laid hands on herself, which caused Jim to have severe depression. He quit filming and took up painting to recover.

In recent years, Kerry has returned to the film industry. For example, in 2020, the movie “Sonic in the Movie” was released, in which Jim played the villain.

4. Keanu Reeves, 56

They started talking about handsome Keanu Reeves after the release of the films “The Matrix”. For many years, the image of Neo became the hallmark of the actor. After 2014, the era of “John Wick” began for the actor.

Then gossip went that Keanu Reeves is immortal, since his appearance has hardly changed in 20 years. But this is just gossip, because Reeves has an Asian type of appearance, which is why the wrinkles on his face are almost invisible.

5. Johnny Depp, 58

Johnny is best known for his roles in the films of Tim Burton, in such famous films as “Edward Scissorhands”, “Sleepy Hollow”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and others. Films with him have grossed billions of dollars at the worldwide box office.

But his career was “blackened” by the scandal with ex-wife Amber Heard. It is known that Depp beat and humiliated his wife, she even sued him. The actor lost a case in the High Court of London against the British tabloid The Sun, which he accused of libel. After that, Depp was blacklisted by Netflix, and he was also removed from filming in the new part of Fantastic Beasts.

