How to build a strong marriage: the experience of actor Hugh Jackman

The famous actor has been married to his chosen one for 25 years, who, by the way, is older than him.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has been married to actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness for 25 years. In a new interview, the 52-year-old man admitted that their love has only grown stronger over the years. The movie star is still having the same fun with his wife as it was a quarter of a century ago.

The journalist asked the actor to share the secrets of a strong marriage, and he replied that the basis of a relationship is honesty.

“We are not hiding anything from each other. And so we can talk about absolutely everything, – Jackman shared with the 7days edition. – Deb established several important rules from the very beginning of life together – not to be apart for a long time and never go to bed after a quarrel. That is, if you had a fight in the evening and said too much to each other, you must definitely make up, without waiting for the next day. It is not good to fall asleep and wake up with a heavy heart. “

Hugh is sure that in a relationship it is important not to hide your shortcomings, mistakes and remain yourself. Honesty in relation to oneself helps to maintain and honesty in relations with a partner, the actor believes.

Hugh Jackman: My wife asked: “Why was you recognized as the sexiest and not Brad Pitt?”The famous Hollywood actor in an exclusive interview with “TV Program” talked about how he acquired magical powers and flew past the role of agent 007.

He added with a smile that he still considers his 65-year-old wife the most beautiful and funniest woman in the world. She taught him to accept his age and be happy to meet every new birthday.

Recall that the star spouses tried to have children, but they did not succeed. As a result, the couple adopted a boy and a girl from the orphanage.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.