How to prepare your body for vacation. The best fitness tips from Hollywood stars :: Lifestyle :: RBC Sport

The most popular actors in Hollywood action movies are already over 50, but this does not prevent them from staying in good physical shape. How celebrity actors gain muscle mass and maintain their shape – in the material of RBC

Photo: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (left) at a wrestling tournament (Don Feria / AP Images for WWE)

The 52-year-old Australian actor became known to the general public for his role as mutant superhero Wolverine in the X-Men film series. Jackman played Wolverine for 13 years and went on a diet and a strict training regimen for every shoot.

Among the actor’s most popular exercises are the bench press, the Cuban press, the dumbbell press, the barbell squat, the body weight push-up, and the Romanian deadlift.

Jackman expressed the number of repetitions of each exercise as a percentage of W1RM (working maximum repetition). In the first cycle – 4 workouts per week – the Australian did 60%, 65%, two days of 75% of the working maximum. In the second, he increased, starting from 65%, then increasing to 75% and ending with two workouts of 85% of repetitions from W1RM. The third week was the most serious – 70%, 80% and two 90% each. The final week was easier – 40%, 50% and two 60% workouts.

According to Jackman, the secret to exercising is to maintain your heart rate. “I carry a heart rate sensor with me for training. I never drop my pulse below 140 – this is the whole trick, ”the actor admitted in an interview with M&F.

John Cena is an American wrestler, actor, and hip-hop performer. By the age of 44, Cena had won the WWE belt 25 times and is still one of the top 5 champions for the overall duration of the championship in wrestling promotion.

Sina trains three times a week, with two days for his upper body and one day for his lower body. Most of the wrestling exercises involve a barbell. On the first day, he does a barbell press, a narrow grip barbell press, and a dumbbell bench press. In the second – press the bar on an incline bench, lift the dumbbells to the sides and press on the triceps. Exercises for the muscles of the lower body – squat with a barbell, squat with a pause, side bend with a barbell.

Explaining the secret to gaining muscle mass, Sina said, “Squat! This is an exercise that absolutely no one can do without. Absolutely!”

Vin Diesel is an American actor, film director and producer. He played his most famous roles in the Fast and Furious film series, where Diesel, 53, plays the pumped-up racer and criminal Dominic Toretto. Diesel’s favorite exercise machine is a bicycle. “The first thing I do when I’m far from home for work or on vacation is take a bike,” the actor admitted.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The famous bodybuilder, entrepreneur, actor and producer began his bodybuilding career at age 15 and subsequently won the seven-time Mr. Olympia title. Later, Schwarzenegger starred in the cult “Terminator” and was even the governor of California.

After moving to the United States, the bodybuilder trained twice a day at the Gold’s Gym and rested only once a week. Schwarzenegger’s double split consisted of alternating workouts for the chest, back, legs, calves and abs and workouts for the shoulders, triceps, biceps, calves, and abs. After finishing his career, Arnold changed his approach to training: “After I stopped competing, I trained faster – six approaches non-stop and more reps.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Duianne Johnson rose to fame as one of the most successful WWE wrestlers. For the first time, Johnson, nicknamed The Rock, entered the ring in 1996. In his almost 20-year career, he won the world title eight times, and then focused on his acting career. According to Forbes, Johnson earned $ 124 million in 2018 – only George Clooney had more, $ 239 million.

At 49, The Rock remains in top shape – the actor trains six days a week, usually focusing on one body part a day. Johnson trains biceps and triceps on the same day, prefers 3 sets of exercise to the more traditional 4, and trains his calf muscles three times a week.

“The key to my training is efficiency – I train a lot in circles and do supersets. One or two body parts a day, ”Johnson explained.

Sylvester Stallone

At the age of 30, Stallone first appeared in Rocky, at 36 in Rambo, and from 64 he starred in The Expendables and The Escape Plan. Now Stallone is 74 years old, but this does not prevent him from going to the gym and staying in great shape.

Slay trains quickly, moving from one exercise to the next without rest. And he performs exercises for biceps, triceps and forearm in four to five approaches without rest.

Despite the fact that Stallone pays great attention to the gland, he considers the best exercises to be those where you need to work with your own weight. “There are endless exercises for the arms, but the basic ones are best – pull-ups and push-ups,” explained Stallone.