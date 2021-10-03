Hugh Jackman revealed that showrunners changed in X-Men

Often, many more scenes are shot when making a film than the viewer ends up seeing on the screen. Some of them are shortened, because they do not fit into the logic of the plot, others are abandoned so as not to stretch the length of the film, and still others are sometimes for completely surprising reasons. So it happened with the X-Men. The 2000 film, which became Marvel’s first mutant comic book creation, could have been as much as 47 minutes longer!

Hugh Jackman in the movie X-Men

Hugh Jackman, who played the role of Wolverine in this film, and then in the entire film franchise, spoke about this in his interview. As part of the PR campaign for the film “Memories”, the actor talked with Collider, where he shared unknown details of the iconic film.

Hugh Jackman, X-Men

“In the week before release, the film was 47 minutes longer. It was a very different X-Men movie than the one that actually came out … Maybe a week is an exaggeration, but I remember watching what we filmed and said, “Wait, hey. What happened to that scene and this character? ” In truth, it was much longer, walked longer, and what happened in the end was a big surprise for me, ”Jackman shared his emotions.

Hugh Jackman, X-Men

We will remind, the last time Jackman was on the screen as Wolverine in 2017 in the movie “Logan”. Of course, fans still want to see him in this image in the next films, but for now Hugh does not intend to return to him.