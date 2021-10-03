“I don’t think about records at all. I just love what I do, I love to jump difficult jumps “, says Sofya Akatieva – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Sofya Akatieva commented on the victory at the Grand Prix stage among juniors in Gdansk.

– Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze taught me all this. I just remembered what she told me and tried to do it.

– You are again a record holder, the first figure skater who jumped a triple axel and three quadruples in one program. What does this achievement mean to you?

– I don’t think about records at all. I just love what I do. I love to jump difficult jumps. I am pleased that at the start I managed to do something that I hadn’t done yet.

– How many quads would you like to master?

– Of course, I want to learn all quads. The next, hopefully, will be a quad flip. So far, the flip is being prepared. Upon arrival from Gdansk, I plan to start entering it.

– Each start is a new experience. What did the last Grand Prix teach you – the first international competition in your career?

– Participation in international competitions brought me the experience of playing with different rivals, representatives of different countries. To compete in international competitions is a great motivation for me to develop further, to move forward in presentation, skating, and other components of the program.

I also learn to cope with emotions, to analyze the mistakes made earlier so as not to repeat them again.

– Often, athletes are given gifts for successful performances. What gift would you like to receive?

– For me, the achievement itself is already a gift. I am very glad that the work done by our team has brought results, – said Akatieva.

