“I leave Williams with a sense of satisfaction for the work done,” reports George Russell – Auto

Williams pilot George Russell spoke about what he has learned in three seasons with the British team and in what mood he is preparing to move to Mercedes next year.

“What did three years at Williams give me? First of all, an excellent psychological attitude, stability. It’s easy to win – you just celebrate those victories and that’s it. The real challenge is coping with difficult moments, experiencing mistakes. This experience hardened me, I matured – both as a person and as a racer.

In 2019 it was very difficult for us, we were always the last. In the end, however, the hard work on the base and on the track paid off and we are proud of that. I leave Williams with a sense of satisfaction for the work done.

As for moving to Mercedes, let’s say this: I realized that people who believe in me have finally decided to give me a chance. I knew I had to keep working and keep believing to get there, and it happened.

And I’m still hungry – in the sense that I really want to prove that I can do a lot. Prove to everyone who supported me: my family, Mercedes, Williams, ”Russell said.

