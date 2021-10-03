Ignashevich became the head coach of Baltika :: Football :: RBC Sport

He will replace Yevgeny Kaleshin in this position. In March, Ignashevich left the post of head coach of Torpedo

Sergei Ignashevich has been appointed head coach of the Kaliningrad football club Baltika, the press service of the National Football League club (FNL, the second most important division of the Russian football championship) reports.

The agreement with Ignashevich was signed before the end of the 2022/23 season. “We have no doubt that Sergei Nikolaevich’s vast experience will benefit the club and Kaliningrad football as a whole,” said Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov, chairman of the board of directors of Baltika.

On September 28, Evgeny Kaleshin left the post of head coach of the team. He announced his resignation after being defeated in the match of the 14th round of the FNL against Tekstilshchik (2: 3).

Ignashevich is a former CSKA and Lokomotiv footballer. He became the champion of Russia six times, won the Russian Cup and the Russian Super Cup seven times, became the winner of the UEFA Cup and the bronze medalist of the European Championship.

The athlete ended his football career in the fall of 2018 and began coaching. In June 2019, Ignashevich began working at the Moscow club “Torpedo” as a head coach, due to the lack of a PRO license. The specialist was approved as the head coach in the summer of 2020. In the 2019/20 season, Torpedo under the leadership of Ignashevich finished the season in fourth place. However, the club could not qualify for the entry into the Russian Premier League (RPL) due to the cancellation of play-offs between the RPL and FNL clubs. In March 2021, he left the post.

Baltika finished fifth in the FNL last season. After 14 rounds this season, the team is on the 13th line of the table with 17 points.