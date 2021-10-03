Igor Nikitin commented on rumors that his salary at Lokomotiv is 100 million rubles

Lokomotiv head coach Igor Nikitin shared his emotions after being appointed to the position, and also commented on rumors that his salary in the Yaroslavl club is 100 million rubles.

“You can’t make a guess here. I was ready for the fact that offers can come quickly, or I can, for example, spend a year without work. Again, with my family, we immediately agreed that we would not pay attention to this situation and decide everything after the fact.

I will not say that I closely followed Lokomotiv at the start of the season. I didn’t really follow the others either. It is hardly worth talking about any problems, after all, the former coaching staff did a lot of work. There was no disaster in the team, it’s just that now we are introducing our best practices. Of course, each coach has his own philosophy and approach.

They say that I will earn 100 million rubles per season? My contract with Lokomotiv is less than the one with CSKA. The amount you have named has nothing to do with reality, ”Nikitin said in an exclusive interview with the columnist for“ Championship ”Pavel Panyshev.