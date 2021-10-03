Ilya Vorobyov will miss the match with Dynamo due to a positive test for coronavirus

Head coach of Metallurg Magnitogorsk Ilya Vorobyov passed a positive PCR test for coronavirus and will miss the KHL regular season match with Dynamo Moscow.

“Now the head coach of Metallurg is on self-isolation. At the same time, a second test was passed to exclude false positive results. Mark French will lead the team in today’s game “, – wrote the press service of” Magnitogorsk ” on Twitter…

Recall that today, October 3, in Moscow at the “VTB Arena – named after Arkady Chernyshev” will take place a regular championship match of the Continental Hockey League, in which Moscow “Dynamo” will host Magnitogorsk “Metallurgist”. The meeting is scheduled to start at 17:00 Moscow time.

In 12 games, the blue and white scored 22 points and are leading in the Western Conference table, having suffered only one defeat – from the Nizhny Novgorod “Torpedo”.

Metallurg also takes first place with 22 points after 12 meetings, but in the East. Magnitka lost only to Ufa’s Salavat Yulaev (2: 7).