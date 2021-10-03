“In karting, I sometimes forbade Max to overtake on straight or obvious places,” says Jos Verstappen – Auto

Former Formula 1 pilot Jos Verstappen told how he trained his son Max as a child, trying to teach him to overtake in non-obvious situations and on non-standard sections of the track.

“Even at the level of karting, I tried to teach him, help as much as I can. After all, you need to take into account many aspects: the aerobatics itself, overtaking technique, setting up the car. For me, during my career, overtaking was a big problem, because overtaking, it seems to me, can be wrong.

If Max wasted time when overtaking, then I immediately tried to explain to him how he could improve his technique. Sometimes it even went so far that I forbade him to overtake on the straight lines or in places where, in my opinion, it was too easy to do so. I told Max: “You can only attack here, here and here, everything.”

That is, he told Max to overtake in corners, where other riders could not always go on the attack. This is one of the reasons why now, speaking in Formula 1, we sometimes get the impression that Max is able to overtake an opponent anywhere.

The overtaking maneuver is not a product of the chance that presented itself to you. The rider had to have a keen eye – he must watch the opponent, notice his weaknesses, and then use them. And over the years in karting, Max learned this perfectly and managed to train it.

At the same time, Max was always very strong psychologically. I know that it is not so easy to work with me, I demanded a lot from Max. Of course, he could point to a lot, but inner calmness was always inherent in his character. This cannot be trained. And thanks to the victories, naturally, every time he believed in himself more and more. And when you believe so strongly in yourself, this confidence cannot be shaken, ”said Verstappen.

