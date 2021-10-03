In the first frame from the movie “Mission: Impossible 7”, Tom Cruise is racing somewhere

Saving the world, not otherwise.

Still from the movie “Mission Impossible: Consequences”

Director and screenwriter for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 movie, Christopher McQuarrie, posted on Instagram the first shot of the highly anticipated action movie starring Tom Cruise.



The picture captures Tom Cruise himself, who returned to the iconic role of Ethan Hunt. The hero is rapidly running somewhere through the smoke. Apparently, Ethan ended up in some kind of tunnel or in a very narrow alley:

The plot details of the seventh part of one of the most successful franchises of our time, Paramount Pictures keeps the strictest confidence. However, it is already clear that Ethan will gather his team to stop some kind of threat, necessarily of a global scale. Filming took place in different countries of the world (now the team is finishing work in London), so the project will be very large-scale. McQuarrie also promised some of the most incredible action sequences in Mission: Impossible history.

A new mysterious heroine will appear in the movie Mission: Impossible 7. It was played by the newcomer of the Hailey Atwell franchise. Ethan is expected to be closely associated with the heroine in the new adventure.

Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Shay Wigham, Pom Clementieff and Esai Morales will also appear in the film.

Mission Impossible 7 is expected to premiere on November 18th.