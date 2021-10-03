“In the future, I would rather rather live in Poland than in Russia,” says Ekaterina Kurakova – Figure Skating

Former Russian figure skater Ekaterina Kurakova told why she decided to compete for Poland.

– There is such competition in Russia that some people end their careers at the age of 16-18. The same should have happened to me. I was told directly that this is already the end, I will no longer go to major competitions. But I continued to believe in myself and believe that I deserve a chance. In Russia, they didn’t want to give it to me, so I wrote to Marek Kaliszek, the chairman of the Polish Figure Skating Association, whom I met at the competition in Toruń. Thanks to him, we managed to settle all the formalities, so now I’m playing for Poland.

– How did Russia react to the fact that you changed the country?

– At first they tried to block my step. They knew that I was still a good athlete, and therefore I could become a competitor to girls playing for Russia. But when I started to apply for a residence permit in Poland, they could not do anything, although my decision, of course, did not make them happy.

– Did you have the opportunity to return to Russia if nothing happened in Poland?

– When I moved to Poland, I knew that either I would be able to carry out my plan, or figure skating would be over. I was in an optimistic mood, I kept repeating to myself: “How great, I will live in another country!” I was in seventh heaven, and my parents were crying, but they always supported me, knowing that figure skating is my whole life.

– So, we can say that Poland allowed you to start a new life in your career.

– Exactly. Poland gave me a huge chance, for which I am very grateful. I am very happy and feel better than ever. After all, it could happen that I would not have been on skates for two years, and now I am at the Olympics in Beijing. I knew that Poland would be the right choice, I felt that I would be in demand here. Feeling needed is perhaps the most important thing.

– To what extent do you feel connected with Poland?

– Recently I was in Italy and really missed Poland there. Returning, I feel that this is my home. I have a boyfriend and friends here that I love. In the future, I would rather rather live in Poland than in Russia, – said Kurakova.