Injective launched a bridge to Ethereum | Blockchain24

According to the official Medium announcement, Ethereum users can now link any ERC20 token to the Injective blockchain using the secure Injective Bridge. It is reported that the bridge will also be able to interoperate with the rest of the Cosmos ecosystem via IBC soon.

Injective Bridge provides lightning-fast data transfers and is one of the cheapest solutions on the market today (average transaction cost in Injective Chain is ~ $ 0.02). All transactions are confirmed instantly thanks to the Tendermint-based Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus used on the Injective network.

“As an added benefit, Injective Bridge enables quick withdrawals from Injective to Ethereum. Popular solutions on the market today can delay withdrawals for several days, while in Injective it takes less than five minutes! “, – the developers say.

The INJ-ETH bridge has been designed with the end user in mind, so you will find an intuitive user interface for cross-chain transfers. Many popular assets are already populated, but you can also add any custom ERC20 token address using a simple dropdown interface.

Some of the main features of Injective Bridge include the following:

User friendliness: the entire connection process can be completed in a few clicks.

the entire connection process can be completed in a few clicks. Ethereum Native: use familiar Ethereum tools like MetaMask when depositing and withdrawing from the bridge. All Ethereum wallets will be supported thanks to the Injective key derivation mechanism!

use familiar Ethereum tools like MetaMask when depositing and withdrawing from the bridge. All Ethereum wallets will be supported thanks to the Injective key derivation mechanism! Quick confirmation: bridged transactions take only a few minutes compared to days that might be required for other solutions.

bridged transactions take only a few minutes compared to days that might be required for other solutions. Low cost: the average transaction fee is around $ 0.02.

the average transaction fee is around $ 0.02. Security: Bidirectional bridge transactions are protected by some of the best and most reputable validators in cryptography.

What is a bridge for?

The Injective Bridge will serve as a gateway to innovative DeFi products built in Injective, including exchanges, relays, insurance funds, and more.

According to the developers, the bridge will give Ethereum users access to the entire Injective DeFi ecosystem while simultaneously accessing the entire Cosmos Network (ATOM) on top of the built-in IBC bridge integration, which is “about to launch.”

It will also allow Cosmos-based tokens to connect to Ethereum via Injective! Thus, other blockchains that will be IBC compliant, such as Band Protocol (BAND) and Terra (LUNA), can also benefit from the Injective bridge.

What is Injective?

Injective (INJ) is an internetworking protocol in the Cosmos ecosystem built for decentralized financial applications. On the Injective exchange, anyone can access, create and trade unlimited DeFi markets such as futures and perpetual contracts. Developers can also create cross-chain Ethereum compatible projects that run lightning fast and provide instant transaction finalization. Injective is backed by a well-known group of stakeholders including Binance, Pantera Capital, and Mark Cuban.