Interview with head coach Igor Nikitin about Lokomotiv, how it will work

“I will have time to rest next time”

– You have already said that you received and accepted an offer from Lokomotiv while on the train. Symbolically, you must agree.

– Such things, as a rule, always happen unexpectedly. We really went on a train with our family to rest in Sochi.

– It turns out that you just wasted money on vouchers?

– Well, why, the family went to rest further, and I still have time to rest next time (laughs). We immediately agreed that we would act according to the situation. An offer was received, in the end such a decision was made. There would be no call – we would have gone on to rest together.

– How long is your contract for?

– For two years.

– Can we say that the coaching staff of Lokomotiv is fully formed?

– Changes are possible, but the main thing is that Dimka Yushkevich and his namesake Pirozhkov are with me.

– Did you easily persuade them to enter your headquarters in Yaroslavl?

– Dima Pirozhkov and I have been working together for eight years, with Dima Yushkevich we also worked in the national team and the club for eight years. We know each other well, so there were no problems.

– Why didn’t you take Evgeny Koreshkov with you from CSKA?

– So he has a valid contract, and the club said goodbye to Yushkevich and Pirozhkov, as well as to me.





“It would be wrong to refuse”

– Did you understand that with your experience and authority you will not be left without work for a long time?

– You can’t make a guess here. I was ready for the fact that offers can come quickly, or I can, for example, spend a year without work. Again, with my family, we immediately agreed that we would not pay attention to this situation and decide everything after the fact.

– Surely you followed Lokomotiv at the start of the season and noted for yourself what are the main problems of the club?

– I will not say that I followed closely. I didn’t really follow the others either. It is hardly worth talking about any problems, after all, the former coaching staff did a lot of work. There was no disaster in the team, it’s just that now we are introducing our best practices. Of course, each coach has his own philosophy and approach.

– Why did you decide to accept the challenge, because you wanted to rest the season?

– It is not necessary to rest the season. It turned out that I had a rest for two months, and Lokomotiv is such a solid organization that it would be wrong to refuse.

– Information appeared in the press that your contract is equal to 100 million rubles. in year. This is true?

– My contract with Lokomotiv is less than the one with CSKA. The amount you named has nothing to do with reality.

“I don’t see any big problem here.”

– Did you give you the files of Andrey Skabelk, as Alexei Kudashov once transferred them to Dmitry Kvartalnov at Lokomotiv?

– We spoke on the phone. Not on work topics, but just wished each other good luck. Andrey Vladimirovich is my colleague in the coaching department, so we maintain good relations.

– What tasks did the management of Lokomotiv set?

– Yaroslavl always faces only maximum tasks.

– How was the conversation with the president of the club Yuri Yakovlev?

– We had a good and fruitful conversation. They told each other about their vision of the situation, discussed a lot, including the work of the famous Yaroslavl ice hockey school. Of course, something else will have to be discussed.

– How big a problem will it be that this line-up was not recruited for you?

– Coaching means that you need to be able to adapt to any situation. Lokomotiv has a good roster, a lot of trained and promising guys. So I don’t see any big problem here.





“I don’t focus on money”

– You had your first game right away with Avangard in Balashikha. Was this match special for coach Nikitin, keeping in mind the finals of the Gagarin Cup?

– No, it was just interesting to play where I ended up. I wanted to win, in the end we won. But this is just my first game as the head coach of Lokomotiv.

– In Lokomotiv there is Alexei Marchenko, there is Maxim Shalunov. You know both hockey players very well. Do you understand what they need to add?

– I do not want to single out someone personally. We’ll talk to all the guys, we’ll figure it out. The same Max Shalunov was in the new team, he needs some time to fully adapt.

– Do you agree that it is strongly necessary to add to the legionnaires of the team in the person of the same Reed Boucher, who makes a lot of money?

– Again, I don’t focus on money. Hockey is a team sport. Here the team wins and loses.





“I have my own vision and my own game system”

– Do you understand that in Lokomotiv you need to work a lot with young people and involve them in the squad, because Yaroslavl has one of the best hockey schools in the country?

– Yes, but we still have quite young people, there are 75-80% of local pupils. They seem to be not that old (smiles). But, of course, we will attract new guys as well.

– Will the railroad workers play the systemic hockey that we are used to seeing at CSKA in your presence?

– I do not know what they call him, everything is different. But I have my own vision and my own game system, I’m not going to give them up.

– I have heard the version that you will become the coach who will take Avangard to Omsk next season. Did you have such a thought?

– We have such a profession that it is impossible to guess far in it. I work every day and try to achieve results – this is my goal. Now I am fully focused on working at Lokomotiv. I am very glad that I signed a contract with this club.