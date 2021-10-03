Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker when, video, livestream, Islam Makhachev’s rival, UFC 267, Oct 30, 2021 – Oct 2, 2021

The UFC 267 tournament, which promised to be the most interesting for the Russian viewer at the end of this year, has undergone significant changes again. The fight between Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Años, which was supposed to be the third in importance, has been canceled. This is the third unsuccessful attempt to match the Brazilian and Russian lightweights in the octagon. New Zealander Dan Hooker was drafted to replace dos Anjos. Details.

This is the post that appeared on the page of Islam Makhachev the day before. In it, he confirms the cancellation of the fight with dos Anjos and the replacement of Hooker. This means that, following Peter Yan, the second star Russian loses an important fight at a major UFC show. However, if a fighter from Siberia is no longer able to fight for a full-fledged title, instead of which he will have to challenge a temporary belt with a very dangerous opponent, then in the case of a Dagestani, the replacement of an opponent is not so critical.

Makhachev is heading for his 11th fight in the UFC on a streak of eight victories, while being in the fifth line of the lightweight rankings. The original rival of dos Anjos is a former champion who at the time of signing a contract for a duel with Makhachev was in seventh place (now he is eighth). Sounds good, but in fact, the Brazilian soared so high by chance: he had a good fight with the completely detrained top Paul Felder and took his place. Before that, dos Anjos had long been considered a punched veteran gatekeeper.

Dan Hooker moved up from eighth to sixth in the lightweight rankings that week and most recently closed an offensive defeat. In January, he was knocked out by UFC star debutant Michael Chandler, after which he himself went to the title, and Hooker was thrown into the basement of the top 10. It seemed that Dan’s affairs in the division would continue to descend. However, the New Zealander, despite the high competition and enormous difficulties at home (the fact is that in Hooker’s country, right now, one of the most severe covid restrictions on the planet is in effect), managed to return with a victory. On September 25, Dan defeated the robust Nasrat Hakparast to move up two places on the lightweight table.

Hooker has been in the UFC since 2014, and at first he fought at featherweight (up to 65.8 kg limit). Dan was considered a tough, but far from top fighter, and his record for the first two years in the best league in the world was two wins and three losses. After losing to Jason Knight (you know him from two fights with Artyom Lobov on bare fists) in November 2016, Hooker moved up to lightweight and over the next two years there has amassed a streak of four victories. So the New Zealander went into a duel with the then elite lightweight Edson Barbosa and, instead of getting to the top of the division, received a hard beating from the Brazilian. To return to the race for the title, Hooker once again entered the streak, which now reached three victories in a row. In early 2020, Dan entered the battle with Dustin Poirier, who only lost to the title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight from New Zealand lost, but showed a powerful performance and proved that it is not in vain that he is considered one of the top. Well, then there were the aforementioned fights with Michael Chandler and Nasrat Hakparast.

I must say, Hooker, although he will have to accept the fight with Makhachev on short notice and, in fact, without specific individual training in the usual format (for example, the New Zealander will certainly not have time to fly home, train there and fly out to fight in Abu Dhabi) , keeps confidently.

“Islam, in a sense, has the mystery of Habib. In recent battles, he really dominated. I trained with Drew Dober and Islam beat him pretty easily. Makhachev has a good arsenal, but I want to be the first fighter who makes him look like an ordinary person. After all, we are all just people. Someone says that he is invincible. But everyone bleeds, everyone gets tired, gets injured. I know I can handle anyone. For some, he is mysterious, mysterious and invincible. Another body for me“- Hooker said the day before.

It is worth noting that Hooker is definitely no worse than dos Anjos. Yes, stylistically it seems more convenient for Makhachev. But if Islam wins another dominant victory, no one will say that he beat a mediocre Brazilian, and even one who has long passed the peak of his form. Plus Hooker is right now next to Islam in the rankings, so such a fight looks the most logical. True, this is not the level of opposition that Makhachev has long deserved. And the victory over Hooker, like all the previous ones, will hardly bring Islam much closer to the title.