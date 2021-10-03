J.Lo without underwear and Madonna in latex: the weirdest outfits of stars at MTV awards

Lil Nas X. Photo: instagram.com/mtv

The prestigious MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place in New York. Celebrities longing for the red carpet decided to show off their bodies, choosing frank and memorable outfits for the exit, NUR.KZ reports.

For example, Megan Fox, who came to support her boyfriend Colson Baker, chose a transparent flesh-colored jumpsuit and underwear to match him. Those present could only admire the appetizing forms of the star, and not her outfit.

Madonna, whose fans are accustomed to her always revealing clothes, did not change her habits. The singer wore a black BDSM latex catsuit and fishnet stockings. The blonde’s gorgeous breasts barely fit into the bodice of her outfit.

Musician Lil Nas X, who won the Video of the Year nomination, wore a lilac jumpsuit dress with a lowered shoulder and a train, embroidered with rhinestones.

Jennifer Lopez chose a longsleeve with a cutout on the chest and a skirt with large slits on the sides, thanks to which it became clear that the singer was not wearing underwear.

Teyana Taylor and Normani dressed in metallic style for the evening. Their costumes accentuated the girls’ forms and resembled sexy alien attire. It is worth noting that Teijana’s clothes can be called underwear rather than a full-fledged outfit.

The choice of Charlotte Emma Aitchison looked more like a sex shop product, and not an elegant dress, but she did not stand out from the general trend of naked stars.

Bella Porch, who chose black lace and a huge train, oddly enough, looked very modest and elegant against the background of others.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/image/1931908-dzhey-lo-bez-nizhnego-belya-i-madonna-v-latekse-samye-strannye-naryady-zvezd-na-premii-mtv /