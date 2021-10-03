J.Lo without underwear and Madonna in latex: the weirdest outfits of stars at MTV awards

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
25

Lil nas x
Lil Nas X. Photo: instagram.com/mtv

The prestigious MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place in New York. Celebrities longing for the red carpet decided to show off their bodies, choosing frank and memorable outfits for the exit, NUR.KZ reports.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here