Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon face off against each other again in the new trailer for the second season of The Morning Show

Streaming service Apple TV has revealed a new trailer for the second season of The Morning Show. The heroines Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will once again have to confront each other on the set, this time for the sake of the stability of the channel.
According to the plot of the first season, the popular TV presenter Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) loses long-term broadcast partner and close friend Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). He is fired after being accused of inappropriate behavior. At the same time, a new person appears on the channel – journalist Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who puts truth above corporate ties.
After the events of the first season, the Morning Show team, shaking off the dust and debris of the past, returns to a new and constantly changing world, where personality is in the foreground. “And the chasm comes into play between who we are and who we really are,” the annotation says.
For the sake of stability for the UBA channel, Alex Levy is returning, but it will not be easy to achieve this: the company will face charges, this time of racial discrimination. In addition to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desin Terry, Janina Havankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden will return to their roles in the sequel to The Morning Show.
Earlier it also became known that the actions of the continuation of the series will develop during the pandemic. This is reflected in the trailer, where one of the heroines laments that she has to “rake this whole coronavirus.” The writers had to rewrite part of the script after production was closed due to COVID-19. They had previously rewritten the series to include the “Me Too” movement.
“We filmed two episodes before we closed due to the pandemic, but I know they also rewrite, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season. They had a whole bunch of scripts (in the first season), and they rewrote everything to include the ‘Me Too’ movement, and now we have another, more global phenomenon to deal with, “actor Marc Duplass said earlier. who played the executive producer of The Morning Show Charlie Black.
The Morning Show season two will air on Apple TV on September 17, 2021.