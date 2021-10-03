Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon face off against each other again in the new trailer for the second season of The Morning Show

According to the plot of the first season, the popular TV presenter Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) loses long-term broadcast partner and close friend Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). He is fired after being accused of inappropriate behavior. At the same time, a new person appears on the channel – journalist Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who puts truth above corporate ties.

After the events of the first season, the Morning Show team, shaking off the dust and debris of the past, returns to a new and constantly changing world, where personality is in the foreground. “And the chasm comes into play between who we are and who we really are,” the annotation says.

For the sake of stability for the UBA channel, Alex Levy is returning, but it will not be easy to achieve this: the company will face charges, this time of racial discrimination. In addition to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desin Terry, Janina Havankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden will return to their roles in the sequel to The Morning Show.