Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to get married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to get married, reports The Sun.

2021-06-27T16: 04

2021-06-27T16: 04

2021-06-28T10: 49

showbiz

Jennifer Lopez

ben affleck

jennifer garner

stars

celebrities

culture News

MOSCOW, June 27 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to get married, reports The Sun. According to media reports, Affleck wants to marry J. Lo before the end of the year, as he is very afraid of losing her a second time. “Technically, the new relationship may be only a few weeks old, but in fact, they continue their romance from where they left off a lot. years ago, “says an insider. Ben and J. Lo have long been familiar with the “good, bad and ugly” sides of each other, a source also told the press. Affleck and Lopez met in the 2000s, the actor proposed to the singer, but the wedding did not take place. In January 2004, it became known that they broke up. Rumors of an affair between Jennifer and Ben appeared on the Web at the end of April 2021. The press regularly publishes comments about their relationship with people close to them. The other day, an insider revealed how the ex-wife of the actor Jennifer Garner relates to the reunion of the artists.

2021

jennifer lopez, ben affleck, jennifer garner, celebrities, celebrities, culture news