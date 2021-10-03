Jennifer Lopez appeared on the cover of Allure with short hair (photos)

There was no trace of the long hair of the star.

51-year-old American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez graced the cover of the March issue of Allure magazine, and shared photos from the filming on her Instagram page.

In the pictures, the celebrity looks not only perfect, but also unusual. Instead of long hair, J.Lo has a short pixie haircut.

Photo: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

The makeup artist made the artist makeup in powdery tones, and the image was complemented by massive House of Emmanuele earrings with large stones.

Berlin-based fashion photographer Danielle Midenge worked with Jennifer, whose track record includes collaboration with such well-known publications as Elle, Grazia, GQ, Marie Claire and others.

The cover photo collected 660 thousand likes and almost 6 thousand comments on Jennifer’s page, in which the artist’s fans expressed their delight.

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez became the object of active discussion when she was “caught” by the paparazzi on a vacation on the Atlantic coast. They photographed the celebrity in swimsuits and showed pictures of her figure without any processing. It turned out that the singer does not really need to edit the pictures, because for her age she looks very dignified.

But in the personal life of the stars, it seems that problems are brewing. Western tabloids reported that the star’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez had an affair with the reality TV star.