https://ria.ru/20210611/afflek-1736628744.html

Jennifer Lopez’s mother’s opinion about her affair with Affleck became known

The opinion of Jennifer Lopez’s mother about her affair with Affleck became known – Russia news today

Jennifer Lopez’s mother’s opinion about her affair with Affleck became known

It became known that Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadeloupe Rodriguez, is thinking about her romance with Ben Affleck, reports E! News citing its sources. RIA Novosti, 11.06.2021

2021-06-11T17: 12

2021-06-11T17: 12

2021-06-11T17: 12

showbiz

Jennifer Lopez

ben affleck

jennifer garner

stars

celebrities

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733173201_0:165:1220:851_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b54e5e98968196902fc43b0c45074c.jpg

MOSCOW, June 11 – RIA Novosti. It became known that Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadeloupe Rodriguez, is thinking about her romance with Ben Affleck, reports E! News, citing its sources, on June 8, 2021, Ben Affleck and Guadeloupe Rodriguez were spotted at a casino in Las Vegas. The singer’s mother was telling the actor something animatedly. Rumors of an affair between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared on the Web at the end of April 2021. The celebrities have yet to confirm that they are truly back together. However, the media regularly publish comments from people close to them. The other day, an insider revealed how the ex-wife of the actor Jennifer Garner relates to the reunion of the artists. Ben and J. Lo met in the 2000s, Affleck even proposed to the singer, but the wedding did not take place. In January 2004, it became known that they broke up.

https://ria.ru/20210602/affleck-1735241323.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733173201_0:109:1220:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_efa5bba62f3a19851791a1c13c6e5c69.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

jennifer lopez, ben affleck, jennifer garner, stars, celebrities