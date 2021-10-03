https://ria.ru/20210611/afflek-1736628744.html
Jennifer Lopez’s mother’s opinion about her affair with Affleck became known
It became known that Jennifer Lopez's mom, Guadeloupe Rodriguez, is thinking about her romance with Ben Affleck, reports E! News citing its sources.
MOSCOW, June 11 – RIA Novosti. It became known that Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadeloupe Rodriguez, is thinking about her romance with Ben Affleck, reports E! News, citing its sources, on June 8, 2021, Ben Affleck and Guadeloupe Rodriguez were spotted at a casino in Las Vegas. The singer’s mother was telling the actor something animatedly. Rumors of an affair between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared on the Web at the end of April 2021. The celebrities have yet to confirm that they are truly back together. However, the media regularly publish comments from people close to them. The other day, an insider revealed how the ex-wife of the actor Jennifer Garner relates to the reunion of the artists. Ben and J. Lo met in the 2000s, Affleck even proposed to the singer, but the wedding did not take place. In January 2004, it became known that they broke up.
