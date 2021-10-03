Johnny Depp complained about the boycott by Hollywood :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The release of the new Johnny Depp film was first prevented by the pandemic, and now by the MGM film company.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Johnny Depp talked about Hollywood boycotting his work.

“We studied the audience and promised that we would not speculate that the film would be respectful. I believe that we have fulfilled our end of the deal, but those who make the decision should not forget about their promises, – said Depp about the work on the movie “The Great”. – Why is Hollywood boycotting me? [За то, что] Man, actor [находится] in an unpleasant and confusing situation for the past few years? “

In addition, Depp bluntly stated that the film deserves to be watched, regardless of his personal problems.

The film “The Great” (“Minamata”) tells the story of photojournalist Eugene Smith, who documented the consequences of mercury poisoning in the city of Minamata (Japan). The main role of the journalist was played by 58-year-old actor Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). The film was directed by Andrew Levitas (“Handsome”).

The premiere of the tape took place at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020. The widespread distribution of “Great” was prevented by the pandemic, the film has not yet been released in the United States, and MGM said that “Great” was on the schedule for future releases, but did not disclose a release date.

Smith was known for his photo coverage for Life magazine, but soon began to lead a reclusive lifestyle. However, he was persuaded to visit the city of Minamata in Japan to photograph and document the effects of mercury poisoning caused by industrial pollution and corporate greed. Despite active opposition from the owners of the enterprise, Smith still managed to complete the work and cover the event.

Johnny Depp lost last November’s libel suit against The Sun. The lawsuit related to the headline that he “beat his wife, Amber Heard.” The actor also lost an appeal this March. In early August, he scored a rare victory in court, proving that Heard had defaulted on her promise to donate $ 7 million in compensation paid to her by Depp to charity.