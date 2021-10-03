Johnny Depp won a new victory in the trial of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is trying to clear his name after losing a defamation lawsuit against The Sun after being branded “wife-beating” by a newspaper amid domestic abuse allegations from Amber Heard.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

The 58-year-old actor first filed a $ 50 million libel suit against the 35-year-old actress back in 2018 after she published an article in the Washington Post. Amber did not name names in the article, but previously accused Depp of domestic violence. “I became a public figure representing victims of domestic violence, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women who speak up,” the actress wrote in the article.

Johnny lost a lawsuit in the UK a year ago, but the fight continued in the United States. Depp’s Virginia lawsuit accuses Heard of creating a “fake” image of a domestic violence survivor.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

Hurd requested that the claim be dismissed, arguing that the UK decision should overturn any new cases.

But now Judge Askarate has ruled that the statements made by The Sun and Hurd are “essentially different.” The court rejected the actress’s motion to dismiss the case, according to People.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

The ruling stated: “The Sun’s interests in court were based on proving whether the statements published in the newspaper were false. Herd’s interests are related to whether her statements were false. ” The decision also noted that Depp had filed a libel suit against The Sun before Hurd’s article was published, and that her name was not listed in the case against the British newspaper.

The judge also added that “the libel laws in Virginia are very different from those in England. The Declaration of Independence and the First Amendment to the United States Constitution constitute major deviations from Common English Law regarding freedom of speech and freedom of the press. ”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

We will remind, the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” filed a lawsuit against News Group Newspapers for an article by Dan Wootton in April 2018, which claimed that the actor was “beating his wife.”

Depp vehemently denied violence against Amber Heard, whom he was married to between February 2015 and January 2017, after the couple met on set. After a tumultuous trial, Depp lost the case: “The defendants [газеты The Sun и News Group] proved that they published the text in the sense in which they considered these words to be essentially true. ” The star’s lawyers appealed to the Court of Appeal. They argued that the judge in the original libel trial had “effectively” ignored all allegations of violence against him and that they had “fresh evidence”. But then the lawyers were refused.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Art of Elysium)

At the same time, the court recently ordered Hurd (who, by the way, became a mother in the spring) to disclose how she spent the money after the divorce.

Note that Depp lost his role in the Disney movie “Fantastic Beasts” after the court decision, and the damage to his reputation threatens with great losses. Among all the legal issues, Johnny recently spoke out about being boycotted by Hollywood.