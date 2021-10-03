Justin Bieber embarrassed Hailey Baldwin with an indecent hint on Instagram

The celebrity couple not only confesses their eternal love for each other on social networks, but also exchanges hot jokes.

Young spouses Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin clearly do not miss marriage, which is clearly visible on their social networks. The couple either exchange confessions of eternal love for each other, then compete in who will post a more romantic photo, and recently they moved to a new level – hot jokes.

Justin posted a short video on Instagram of how he prepares to perform on New Year’s Eve. The singer plays a minor melody on the piano and sings about how he feels very lonely. The video has collected more than a million likes, and a delighted Haley came in the commentary.

“My jaw? On the floor, ”the girl wrote.

The singer immediately responded to his wife’s reaction.

“To be honest, your jaw is not only on the floor,” Justin joked.

Haley seemed embarrassed by such an unambiguous hint and chose not to engage in provocative conversation.

“God, please go to bed,” she wrote back to her husband.

Justin Bieber, 26, married Hailey Baldwin, 24, the youngest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, in 2018. The ceremony was secret.

Only almost a year later, the singer and model threw a lavish wedding party. More than a hundred celebrities attended the ceremony, including the Jenner sisters, singer Ed Sheeran and others.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Elena Chekhovskaya