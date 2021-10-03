Karpin joined the Russian national team with a defender from the RPL outsider club :: Football :: RBC Sport

The 21-year-old Ural footballer Arsen Adamov has been recruited to the national team. Karpin said that he had been following this player for a long time.

Ural defender Arsen Adamov has been called up to the Russian national team to take part in the preparatory camp before the October 2022 World Cup qualifying matches. This was reported on the RFU website.

21-year-old Adamov received a call to the national team for the first time. This season, he played all 10 RPL matches for Ural and did not score with effective actions. The Yekaterinburg club won victories in the last two rounds of the Russian championship and left the last place, now it is 12th.

“Due to the fact that Ilya Samoshnikov was injured before the start of the training camp, the coaching staff of the national team decided to call Arsen Adamov to the training camp. We followed this young player, and now there is an opportunity to get to know him better, ”said the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin.

The Russian national team will play against the teams of Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).

Earlier it was reported that Rubin defender Ilya Samoshnikov will miss the first stage of the preparatory training camp of the national team in Novogorsk due to injury. At the same time, it is possible that Samoshnikov will join the Russian national team on October 7, when the team arrives in Kazan, where on October 8 they will play a match with the Slovakian team.

Also, due to injury, the Russian national team lost Alexei Ionov.