Kate Winslet and Ted Lasso Receive Emmy Awards | Cinema

Los Angeles received an Emmy Award and Kate Winslet won Best Actress in the Miniseries Meir of Easttown.

Miniseries Supporting Actors Awards also went to the show, for Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson. Queen’s Move won only two awards: it was named Best Miniseries, and Scott Frank was presented with a statuette for Best Director. The best male role, according to TV academics, was played by Ewan McGregor in the biopic “Halston”

Ted Lasso has won four awards. It is once again voted Best Comedy Show, with creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis as Best Comedy Actor. Awards for Best Supporting Actor went to Brett Goldsteen (Roy Kent) and Hannah Weddingham (Rebecca Welton). Best Actress in a Comedy Series was Jean Smart, who received an award for her work on Tricks.

The leader in the number of statuettes received was “Crown”: it has seven awards. The series was named Best Drama Show, Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) and Olivia Colman (Elizabeth II) became Best Actors, Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) – Best Supporting Actors. Jessica Hobbs and Peter Morgan awarded for Best Director and Screenplay.