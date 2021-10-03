Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their daughter Daisy on the beach in Santa Barbara

Katy Perry with mom and daughter Daisy

After the birth of their daughter, 36-year-old Katy Perry and 44-year-old Orlando Bloom carefully protected the baby from the attention of journalists: they did not publish photos of the girl in social networks and tried not to get caught with her in the lenses of the paparazzi. Recently, however, the star couple relaxed their precautions a little and began to appear more actively with baby Daisy in public.

So, the other day, photographers captured Katie and Orlando with their seven-month-old daughter while relaxing on the beach in Santa Barbara. They were also accompanied by Perry’s mother. Together they had fun on the ocean shore, and then went home in a good mood – Katie held baby Daisy in her arms while her mother helped carry things from the beach.

Katy Perry with mom and daughter Daisy, Orlando Bloom

After the appearance of the first photos of the baby in the press, many fans immediately began to discuss which of her stellar parents she looked more like. Some agreed that the girl was an exact copy of her father, while others still saw maternal features in Daisy.

By the way, in one of the recent broadcasts of the talent show American Idol, where Katie is on the jury, she made an unexpected confession. Perry said that due to worries about her daughter, she did not have any time for herself. Commenting on the performance of one of the participants, the singer said in a joking manner that after the birth of a girl, she practically forgot what epilation is.

As a new mother, I have absolutely no opportunity to devote time to certain things, so I stopped shaving my legs. But while you were singing, the hairs on my legs grew an inch and a half. Goosebumps all over my body! It was amazing

Perry said.

Katy Perry

The birth of a daughter also touched on other aspects of the life of the star couple, who are rumored to have secretly got married last month. For example, Orlando Bloom recently admitted that they have not yet had enough sex with their beloved due to the fact that not so long ago their first common child was born.

Orlando Bloom