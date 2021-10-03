Katy Perry first showed her daughter’s face on a walk

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents about seven months ago. Stellar parents prefer not to publish Daisy’s photos on their social networks. But the family is sometimes noticed on walks. This time, the paparazzi managed to photograph Katie and her daughter for a walk in the stellar Montecito area in California. The performer and the baby were dressed in similar costumes.

It is worth saying that the singer after giving birth was not ashamed of changes in her body and published photos showing that Katie gained weight during pregnancy. For 35-year-old Perry, baby Daisy became the first child. The star was on maternity leave for only a month, after which she immediately returned to work. She began filming as a member of the jury for the popular talent show American Idol. Despite this, the performer’s haters find a reason to reproach her for the extra pounds.

Bloom and Perry were previously spotted vacationing in Hawaii. Then the paparazzi saw on the singer’s hand a ring very similar to an engagement ring, which provoked many rumors about their secret wedding. Celebrities got engaged a few years ago, but were in no rush to get married due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no confirmation yet as to whether Perry married her lover. Now she is focused on work and raising her daughter.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko