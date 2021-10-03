Katy Perry talks about a strange word that her one-year-old daughter fell in love with

In the summer of 2020, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom had a daughter, whom her parents named Daisy. The girl is over a year old, and she began to speak. True, there is a certain oddity in her speech, which the star mother told about at one of the public events.

“She already speaks, but she thinks that everything is around the cat, – quoted 36-year-old Katy edition of ET. – When a person approaches, she says: “Hello, gato!” (gato is a cat in Spanish, – Approx. ed.) I don’t know why she is so fascinated by cats. It’s crazy, but people who love my music call themselves “Katie’s cats.” She doesn’t know anything about it, and she doesn’t care, but for some reason the main word in her life is gato. It looks like it’s fate. “

“This is the best job in the world”: Katy Perry talks about how her little daughter changed her lifeThe pop star has learned to perceive time differently.

At the same event, Perry thanked her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, for being in her life.

“I think there is a great man behind every great woman. He’s an ally. I love him. He copes very well with my madness, ”said the singer about her lover.

She also shared that she wants to raise Daisy to be a “powerful woman” and therefore should be a similar example for her herself: go to her dreams, preach love and be a beacon in the dark for fans.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.