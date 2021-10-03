Kendall Jenner sued for not showing up for photoshoot

https://ria.ru/20210806/kendalljenner-1744543167.html
Kendall Jenner was sued for not coming to the photo session – Russia news today
The well-known Italian brand has filed a lawsuit against the American top model Kendall Jenner for violating the terms of the contract, according to ELLE. RIA Novosti, 06.08.2021
MOSCOW, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The well-known Italian brand has filed a lawsuit against the American top model Kendall Jenner for violating the terms of the contract, according to ELLE. According to the newspaper, the lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Manhattan. The text of the complaint states that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, Jenner, was supposed to star in two photo shoots. But she took part in only one of them. On the second, she never showed up. At the same time, as stated in the lawsuit, Jenner was paid $ 1.35 million. This amount was specified in the contract. Now, as noted by ELLE, the fashion house is demanding at least $ 1.8 million in damages. One of the highest paid models in the world, who became famous in the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, has not yet commented on the situation.
According to the newspaper, the lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Manhattan. The text of the complaint states that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, Jenner, was supposed to star in two photo shoots. But she took part in only one of them. On the second, she never showed up.
At the same time, as stated in the lawsuit, Jenner was paid $ 1.35 million. This amount was specified in the contract.
Now, as noted by ELLE, the fashion house is demanding at least $ 1.8 million in damages.
One of the highest paid models in the world, who became famous in the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, has not yet commented on the situation.
