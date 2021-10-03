Khabib did not wait for Ronaldo’s goal, Juventus snatched a victory in the derby, Shapi had his first success in Turkey – 10/03/2021

A source: Manchester United Official Site

England: Cristiano offended, Chelsea leader

Manchester United – Everton – 1: 1

Goals: Martial, 43 – Townsend, 65.

On Saturday, Khabib Nurmagomedov arrived at Old Trafford, talked to Sir Alex Ferguson and received a personalized shirt with number seven from his friend Cristiano Ronaldo. But the Portuguese himself, like Pogba, started the game on the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent those who appear on the field less often to attack, and it was difficult for them to prove themselves for most of the first half. Everton looked more active and brighter, but a cool pass to Bruno Fernandes ended with an equally high-quality shot from Martial. Yes, Pickford was prevented by a ricochet, but everything looked so impressive that it caused an approving applause from Ronaldo.

Krish entered the game with Sancho shortly after the start of the second half in his 200th Premier League game. According to the hosts’ plan, the stars were supposed to finish off the rival, and instead the “toffee” bounced back after an exemplary attack on the move and a goal from Townsend, who also awkwardly copied Ronaldo’s signature celebration. After the match, the Toffees midfielder approached the Manchester United star, who was dissatisfied with the outcome, and then explained his actions: “He is my idol. This is a little respect for Cristiano. “

The Red Devils, who have scored one point in their last two home games, are not doing well with their defense. Having missed their ninth straight home game, they had their worst streak since 1971. At the same time, “Manchester United”, which was limited to a draw, got off easily, as in the last minutes the VAR helped to cancel Mina’s goal, which did not become a victorious one for the guests.

Chelsea – Southampton – 3: 1

Goals: Chalobah, 9. Werner, 84. Chilwell, 89 – Ward Prouse, 61, penalty.

Initially, the blue victory, which seemed to be on duty, turned out to be very emotional, and Thomas Tuchel could hardly cope with emotions during the match and received a yellow card. Meanwhile, everything started more than well for Chelsea, and many were surprised to learn that in this championship at Stamford Bridge, Chalobah is the second top scorer of the team after having scored three times Lukaku. At the same time, the defender has dealt only two hits since the beginning of the season, and both were effective.

Naturally, after Saturday’s success, the football player who had brilliantly returned from loan at Lorient, began to sneer that Chalobah was more effective in attack than Werner. Still, the German is too often unlucky, and his goal in the end of the first half was canceled due to a foul by Azpilicueta. Amazingly, after the forward’s transfer to Chelsea, for various reasons, the 16 goals he scored were not counted!

The GAR verdict seemed to jeopardize the success of the Londoners, and in the end it was the technique that contributed to the success of the owners. First, the Blues gained a numerical advantage when Martin Atkinson studied the replay and made sure that the Saints captain Ward-Prause deserved to be sent off for a foul on Jorginho, and Werner still scored the first goal of this championship with a pass from the reformed Aspilicueta. Secondly, in the end, the goal fixation system helped to determine that the goalkeeper parried the shot of Chilwell, who set the final score, already behind the goal line.

Chelsea are astonishing that twelve players have scored 15 goals in this league. And this unpredictable team for opponents will remain the leader at least until Sunday’s match Liverpool – Manchester City.

Italy: Dzeko reminded of Ronaldo

Torino – Juventus – 0: 1

Goal: Locatelli, 86.

“The old lady” approached the Turin derby on the rise. Two Serie A victories and a Champions League win over Chelsea gave Massimiliano Allegri’s side some confidence back and kicked off Saturday’s game like a boss. Use your opening chances for the Bianconeri, they could get some ground, but in 45 minutes they never hit the target. Gradually “Torino” pushed the game away from their goal and forced the guests to defend themselves. In general, the draw at the end of the first half looked logical, which cannot be said about the zeros on the scoreboard.

With the beginning of the second half, Juventus returned to the league-championship scheme without clean central forwards and relying on the speed of Chiesa and Bernardeschi. Backed by a fresh Cuadrado, they provided guests with dominance and poignant moments. The Granatovs were rescued by Milinkovic-Savic, ex-Rubin and Zenit defender Ansaldi came out well as a substitute, but the black-and-white pressure reached its peak in the end, and the exhausted defense allowed Locatelli to put the ball into the corner from the penalty line.

After that it was interesting to see how Juve would behave, because the famous pragmatism returned with Allegri. At least twice this season, the team played to keep the score too cynical, and if the bet worked with Chelsea, Milan managed to win back. Here, the Bianconeri did not loosen their grip, and if it were not for the post after Kulushevski’s hit, they would have won with a more solid advantage. Taking into account all tournaments, this is their fourth victory in a row and the first clean-up match in Serie A since March after 20 rounds with conceded goals.

Sassuolo – Inter – 1: 2

Goals: Berardi, 22, penalty – Dzeko, 58. Martinez, 78, penalty.

In the last round, the black-greens finally interrupted a series of four rounds without victories (= 1-3), and now they played a powerful first half against the reigning champion. Yes, they managed to score only from the penalty spot, but in several more episodes the Milanese were saved only by the excellent play of Handanovich. And before leaving for the break, there was an ambiguous episode, and although the hosts demanded that the Inter goalkeeper succeed, the judges did not even see the violation against Defrel.

The Nerazzurri should be happy, as Handanovich continued his exploits after the break, and the guests’ attack became more effective with the arrival of Dzeko. Responding to the Perisic cross, the 35-year-old Bosnian said hello to those who sent him to retire. The veteran’s six goals in seven rounds is the most productive start of Inter’s debutants since the days of the great Ronaldo in the 1997/98 season. And Dzeko also forced Consigli to knock himself down on the corner of the box and earned the decisive penalty for Lautaro Martinez.

Germany: record holder Reuss and goal in 42 seconds

Borussia D – Augsburg – 2: 1

Goals: Rafael Guerreiro, 10, from the penalty spot. Brandt, 51 – Zekiri, 35.

Wolfsburg – Borussia M – 1: 3

Goals: Waldschmidt, 24 – Embolo, 5. Hofmann, 7. Scully, 90 + 5.

Borussia continues to play without an injured Holann, and even with one of the outsiders it had a hard time. True, a quick goal from a penalty earned by Malen created the illusion of ease of the expected victory for Dortmund, but in fact Augsburg began to seriously sag in defense only after Brandt returned the lead in the score to the hosts. The assistant was Royce, who became the first footballer in the club’s history to score three-digit goals and assists.

At the same time, head coach Marco Rose, despite the victory, should have been upset by the realization of the chances. In the second half, Borussia had every reason to count on a victory with a large score, but in any case, the team returned to the top three. This happened after another misfire of Wolfsburg, which could not stand the game on two fronts. Not long ago, Mark van Bommel’s team was in the lead in the Bundesliga, but in the last three rounds they have only one point scored. Against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Wolves conceded two goals already in the 7th minute, and Embolo became their nightmare. The Swiss first hit the target with a blow through himself, after which he assisted Hofmann.

Leipzig – Bochum – 3: 0

Goals: André Silva, 69. Nkunku, 73, 78.

Having accustomed everyone to being in the group of leaders on a regular basis, Leipzig is having a controversial season. In the Bundesliga, he lost three matches of the first six, and started the Champions League with two defeats. The home fiasco with Club Brugge became especially sensitive, and it is obvious that Leipzig, accustomed to working with Julian Nagelsmann, is just learning to play under Jesse Marsh. However, it is also wrong to hang all dogs on the American trainer.

In the offseason, the team lost the key defenders Upamecano and Konate, sold respectively to Bayern and Liverpool. Following the former mentor, the charismatic Zabitzer went to Munich, and Dani Olmo and Halstenberg were injured. Nevertheless, the first fruits of the work of the new headquarters are already ripe. On Saturday, his fifth set goal of the season turned out to be a turning point, Nkunku demonstrates incredible performance for himself (9 goals in all tournaments), and Portuguese Andre Silva, who overtook Holann’s sniper list last season, is mastering after moving from Eintracht Frankfurt. On Saturday, the Portuguese spent 42 seconds on the pitch before scoring the decisive goal.

Turkey: drama with 11-meter

Geztepe – Giresunspor – 0: 1

Goal: Diabate, 71, from the penalty spot.

Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov could only sympathize, because in Krasnodar he got used to high tasks, and only Giresunspor, who had just reached the Turkish Super League, got stuck in the relegation zone. Only in the 8th round did this team finally manage to win the first victory, and so far Shapi, who does not have effective points on his account, made a decisive contribution to it. It was the Russian legionnaire who earned the winning penalty. Diabate did not miss, while ten minutes earlier “Geztepe” also performed the 11-meter, but Tiyanich blurred his approach to the “point”. More precisely, his blow was parried by the goalkeeper Okan Kochuk recognized as the first star of the match.