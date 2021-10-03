Kim Kardashian defends herself against accusations from employees, persecutors and comments on her illness

Kim Kardashian has had a busy year. After the divorce and the failure of the law exam, the star defends herself from persecutors, journalists and employees.

First, in a new episode of the KUWTK show, the 40-year-old star revealed that she and all four of her children tested positive for coronavirus in November 2020. BuzzFeed then hinted that Kim could have contracted the virus during her controversial birthday trip to a private island last year: “It looks like Kim tested positive about 10 days after returning from this trip, and the Kardashians decided not to disclose her diagnosis at the time. “

Kim decided not to ignore these statements: “This is not true. No one contracted Covid during the trip. Saint was the first to get it in our family, and he contracted it at school from another student who first tested positive, ”Kim wrote on Twitter.

Secondly, it became known earlier that Kim was sued by a group of former employees for non-payment of wages. Kardashian commented on Instagram, “I absolutely respect people for their time and their hard work, and unfortunately these workers are suing the wrong person. I paid the middleman, and it’s his job to pay his employees. I hope that they will be able to resolve this issue in the near future. “

Third, Kim received a temporary restraining order against the “stalker” who, according to her, “is in love and is trying to break into her house.” According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kim claims that a man named Charles Peter Zelenoff continues to write to her about his desire to maintain a physical relationship with her, and Kim has many disturbing reports of attempts to break into her home.

Kardashian has stated that the guy filmed the video outside of her property, and she claims that he is increasingly upset about not being able to get inside. The star claims that the stalker is dangerous – he has 2 recent convictions for beating. The judge issued a temporary restraining order to Kim – Zelenoff must keep a distance of 100 meters from her.