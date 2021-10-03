Kim Kardashian’s earrings insult Indian religious feelings

American model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian published footage of a new photo shoot to advertise her own cosmetics brand, which angered subscribers from India. To promote the product, she put on unusual earrings, which offended the religious feelings of the inhabitants of the republic. The discussion unfolded under the publication of the star on the social network Twitter.

One of the pictures shows a 40-year-old businesswoman appeared in a tight-fitting red dress from a top with a neckline, a skirt made of translucent material, as well as a cardigan with a pattern and a fur collar. The image is complemented by large earrings with rhinestones with the Indian symbol Om. It is considered sacred in Hinduism – a sacred sound, “word of power”, which is often used in yoga and meditation practices.

Stop the cultural appropriation of Indian culture. What’s with your earrings, friend?

I wish I could believe that the people who use these symbols have the same reverence for them as their original creators.













Take off those earrings, our culture is not your aesthetics. Smarter.

