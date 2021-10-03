Klinkhammer – about Shipachev: the best player in this world, he can be compared with Beckström

Dynamo Moscow forward Rob Klinkhammer commented on the results of the meeting with Metallurg (2: 4), and also compared Vadim Shipachev with Niklas Bekström.

“A great game for us, two top teams met. We started slowly in this match, acted flat, made stupid mistakes. There was not enough energy and everything did not turn out as we planned. We didn’t play our hockey. And Metallurg, on the contrary, can be praised for the fact that they acted so well today.

I already scored a couple of games ago, but the puck was not counted. There was not enough luck. But I’m not so young anymore to concentrate on my personal statistics, I’m interested in team play. You need to help. Therefore, the most important thing for me is when the team wins, shows itself to the fullest – this is what matters to me now.

Shipachev is the best player in this world, he has the coolest passes you can think of. It’s amazing how he can feel without pressure in any situation. He plays great. He can be compared to Niklas Beckström, who plays for the Washington Capitals and also doesn’t panic no matter what happens. All I have to do is stand at the gate, Vadik gives me a pass, and I use this opportunity. We nod our heads to each other, and I understand that there is contact and interaction.

He is the captain, leader of the team and the league. Of course, we are all wrong, but I did not see exactly what happened in that moment. We tried to somehow correct the situation without him, to add, but somewhere we did not put the squeeze on. Yes, it was hard without him, “the club’s press service quotes Klinkhammer.